Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Insiders have sold a total of 428,048 shares of company stock worth $1,615,912 over the last three months.

CMMC stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

