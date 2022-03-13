Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.48. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,912.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

