Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.
Several research firms have weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.48. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
