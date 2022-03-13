Cornichon Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.50 or 0.06638947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,829.33 or 1.00118494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,360,466 coins and its circulating supply is 15,118,618 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

