Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.