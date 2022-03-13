Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 4,923,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

