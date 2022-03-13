Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Costa Group stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
Costa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.