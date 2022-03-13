Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

