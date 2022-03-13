Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

