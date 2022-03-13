Courier Capital LLC Has $59.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

