Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,578,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.