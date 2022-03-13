Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after acquiring an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

