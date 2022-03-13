Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.