Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,192,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

