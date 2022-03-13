Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

