Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $564,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

