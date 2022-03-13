Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

