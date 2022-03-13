Courier Capital LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 89,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

