Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $854,004.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $83.91 million and approximately $854,004.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.