Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Hits $85.89 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $85.89 million and $715,479.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

