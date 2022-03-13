Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.64% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

