Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 25,535 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 248,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

