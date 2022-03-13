Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,047 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 1,555,933 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

