Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,865,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.