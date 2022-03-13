Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

