Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in February

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 525,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRLBF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,007. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

