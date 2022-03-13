Critical Contrast: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.71 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -15.55 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 9.26 $21.35 billion $4.12 24.61

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $139.01, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

