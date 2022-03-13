Critical Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.67%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.19%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 105.94 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.86 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.85

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

