Critical Contrast: Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Rating) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get GeneLink alerts:

This table compares GeneLink and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27%

GeneLink has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Vyant Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vyant Bio has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.65 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vyant Bio.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats GeneLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink (Get Rating)

GeneLink, Inc. is engaged in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically customized health and wellness solutions. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.