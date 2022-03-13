Critical Review: Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) vs. Its Competitors

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE: BDR – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -175.75% -1,728.51% -1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million -$7.47 million -3.29 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.77 billion $469.40 million 26.51

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 431 1950 2686 129 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories competitors beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

