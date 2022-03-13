Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Crucible Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

