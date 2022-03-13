Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $7,125.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104967 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

