CryptEx (CRX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00014267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $472,623.70 and $15.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.45 or 0.99897728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002076 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

