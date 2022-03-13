Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Crypton has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $134,834.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,113,813 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

