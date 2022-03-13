Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,469.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.35 million and $4,469.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,684,959 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

