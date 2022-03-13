CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 122.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $728,642.03 and approximately $315.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00181729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00360113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.