Cubiex Power Price Up 45.1% This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $10,218.85 and approximately $218.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

