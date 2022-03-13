Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock remained flat at $$7.83 on Friday. 27,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

