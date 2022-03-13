CX Institutional Acquires 28,265 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $76.89. 6,808,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.