CX Institutional Acquires 7,362 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CX Institutional grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 610,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.