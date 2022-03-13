CX Institutional Acquires 8,741 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

