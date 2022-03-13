CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 5,751,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

