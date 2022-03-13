CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4,587.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.76. 29,454,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,904,977. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

