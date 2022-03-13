CX Institutional Buys 6,206 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.39. 535,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

