CX Institutional Buys 6,401 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.69. 815,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,523. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

