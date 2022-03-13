CX Institutional Buys 7,275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average is $209.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

