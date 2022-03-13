CX Institutional Buys 8,514 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CX Institutional grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 348.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

