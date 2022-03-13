CX Institutional Buys 8,927 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

