CX Institutional Buys Shares of 14,201 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.07.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.