CX Institutional Decreases Stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.70% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUZZ traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,679. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

