CX Institutional Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

